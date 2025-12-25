default-cbs-image
Moore (elbow) was a full participant in Carolina's practice Wednesday.

Moore has been sidelined since the Week 4 loss to the Patriots but is seemingly trending toward making his return. However, the team will still have to officially activate the 30-year-old off injured reserve before he's eligible to play. Moore would resume his role as a depth receiver if he manages to suit up for Sunday's matchup versus the Seahawks.

