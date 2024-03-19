Mike Kaye of The Charlotte ObserverMoore has signed a one-year contract with the Panthers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moore is returning to Carolina, where he spent the 2021 offseason before getting released following final roster cuts and landing with the Broncos' practice squad. Most recently, he played for the Buccaneers during the 2023 campaign, and accumulated 94 yards and one touchdown on five receptions across seven games. The 29-year-old will now look to make an impression with the team during offseason activities leading into training camp.