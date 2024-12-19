Moore (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
With Xavier Legette (hip) not practicing and unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, there's a chance for Moore to regain a regular spot in three-wide formations if he clears concussion protocol. In the event that doesn't happen, Deven Thompkins and Dan Chisena are Carolina's healthy depth receivers.
