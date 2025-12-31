Moore (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran wideout has practiced in full since being designated to return from the injured reserve list on Dec. 17, so he could suit up for the Panthers' Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers, a game that could decide the NFC South champion. However, he must still be added to Carolina's active roster in order to suit up Sunday. If active in Week 18, expect Moore to play a depth role in the Panthers' receiving corps.