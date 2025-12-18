Panthers' David Moore: Logs full session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (elbow) logged a full practice Wednesday.
Moore has been sidelined since Week 5 with an elbow injury and was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The fact that he logged a full session suggests he has a chance to return in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, though he'll need to be activated from IR by Saturday evening.
