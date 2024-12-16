Moore caught two of his four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.
The veteran wideout saw minimal offensive work in the first three quarters of Sunday's loss with the return and emergence of undrafted rookie Jalen Coker (4-110-1). However, Moore was targeted four times in the fourth quarter after 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette exited the Week 15 loss with a groin injury. Moore could continue to see increased work with Carolina's first-team offense in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals is Legette is unable to suit up.
