Moore and the Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Moore is coming off three solid seasons with Seattle, and across 16 games in 2020 he logged 35 catches for 417 yards and a career-high six touchdowns, though his average catch distance dropped to 11.9 from over 17.0 the last two years. The 26-year-old won't have the advantage of working with Russel Wilson any more, which could detract from his already marginal fantasy value, but he'll provide the Panthers an option for the No. 3 receiver gig following the departure of Curtis Samuel.
