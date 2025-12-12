Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Friday that Moore's (elbow) practice window will open next week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old wideout has been sidelined since the Week 4 loss to the Patriots due to an elbow injury, but Canales' comments Friday suggest he's nearing a return. In the Panthers' first four games this season, Moore played 86 total snaps (81 on offense, five on special teams) and caught his lone target for five yards. Once he returns to full health, he's expected to play a depth role in the Panthers' receiving corps.