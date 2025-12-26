Panthers' David Moore: Questionable for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Moore has been on injured reserve since Oct. 1 due to an elbow injury he sustained against the Patriots in Week 4. He was a full participant in practice all week, but he would need to be activated from IR in order to be cleared to play against Seattle. Moore's return would give the Panthers another contributor on special teams and an additional option at wide receiver.
