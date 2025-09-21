Moore is expected to start Sunday's game against the Falcons with Xavier Legette (hamstring) inactive, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Moore hasn't received a target on minimal snap counts in two games to begin the season, but he's in line to be a part of the starting lineup along with No. 1 WR Tetairoa McMillan in Week 3. Whether or not that amounts to much attention for Moore from QB Bryce Young remains to be seen, especially with Hunter Renfrow (15 targets in 2025) also on hand, but Moore at least will be on the field to begin the contest.