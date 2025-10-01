Moore suffered a dislocated elbow in last Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Moore has since been placed on injured reserve and will be out a minimum of four weeks, but coach Dave Canales relayed Wednesday that Moore will be out for a while, suggesting he's likely to miss more than the minimum four contests. Brycen Tremayne and Jimmy Horn will handle depth receiver duties behind Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and slot man Hunter Renfrow.