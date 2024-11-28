Moore played 58 of Carolina's 62 offensive snaps and finished with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Sunday's 30-27 loss to Kansas City.

Though the Panthers returned Adam Thielen (hamstring) from injured reserve for the Week 12 contest, the absence of Jalen Coker (quadricep) opened up plenty of snaps for Moore. The 29-year-old journeyman wideout took advantage of the opportunity, pacing all Carolina pass catchers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also hauling in Bryce Young's lone touchdown pass in the narrow loss. Coker was a non-participant in the Panthers' first Week 13 practice Wednesday and could be trending toward another absence this Sunday against the Buccaneers, putting Moore on track to play elevated snaps once again.