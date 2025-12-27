Panthers' David Moore: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (elbow) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Despite practicing in full throughout the week, Moore will remain on IR through the Week 17 matchup. In four appearances this season, the 30-year-old wideout has caught his only target for five yards and rushed once for 12 yards. Once Moore returns to full health, he's expected to play a depth role in the Panthers' receiving corps.
