Moore (elbow) won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Newton of ESPN.com and Joe Person of The Athletic report.

Prior to his exit from the game, Moore carried once for 12 yards and did not record a target. In his absence, the Panthers' Week 4 depth at wideout is further taxed, with Xavier Legette (hamstring) having previously been made inactive Sunday. Tetairoa McMillan,Hunter Renfrow and Brycen Tremayne are now in line to lead the team's WR corps versus New England.