The Panthers selected Nixon in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 158th overall.

This could be one of the steals of Day 3 as Nixon is one of the most toolsy defensive linemen in this case. The Iowa product checks in at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds and ran a blistering 40 at that size with a 4.9 flat. He's also long-levered with 35-inch arms to move offensive linemen around. Nixon next to Derrick Brown gives Carolina a promising, young defensive interior.