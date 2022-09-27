site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-daviyon-nixon-joins-panthers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Daviyon Nixon: Joins Panthers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carolina signed Nixon to the 53-man roster Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The 2021 fifth-round pick began the season on Carolina's practice squad. He played 14 percent of defensive snaps during Week 3's win over the Saints, in which he recorded one assisted tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read