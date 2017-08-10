Panthers' Dean Marlowe: Reverts to IR
Marlowe (hamstring) reverted to injured reserve.
Marlowe was waived/injured by the Panthers on Tuesday due to a torn hamstring. He's likely stuck on IR through the end of the season, barring an injury settlement.
