Panthers' DeAndrew White: Catches four passes
White finished the 2019 season with four catches (on nine targets) for 51 yards in 10 games played.
White was released by the Panthers following the preseason, but he rejoined the team in late October and was active for all 10 games afterward. He played a very small role offensively and is now a restricted free agent this offseason.
