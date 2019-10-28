White caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

White's lone reception came during the third quarter after fellow wideout Jarius Wright was forced to exit due to a leg injury. Although Wright was able to return, if he's listed on the injury report this week, White could compete with Brandon Zylstra for additional snaps. In addition to his 10 plays on offense Sunday, which topped Zylstra's eight, White also returned a kickoff 26 yards.