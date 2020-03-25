Panthers' DeAndrew White: Returns to Carolina
White signed a contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
White appeared in 10 regular-season contests with the Panthers in 2019, recording four catches for 51 yards. He'll now get a shot to spend the offseason competing for a similar depth role in the team's wide receiver room.
