Dallas carried once for zero yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

For the second straight week, Dallas suited up as the Panthers' No. 3 running back behind Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne while Chuba Hubbard (calf) remained sidelined. Dallas ended up playing four snaps on offense -- just four fewer than Etienne -- but Dowdle once again dominated the playing time while accounting for 34 of the 38 touches from the Carolina backfield. If Hubbard returns for the Panthers' Week 7 game against the Jets, Carolina will likely keep just one of Dallas and Etienne active for the contest, with either running back expected to see most of his playing time on special teams.