The Panthers signed Dallas off their practice squad Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The 27-year-old running back signed with Carolina's practice squad after failing to make the Cardinals' initial 53-man roster in late August. However, Dallas has now been promoted to the active roster and will likely operate in a depth role in the Panthers' backfield, playing behind Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne.