Jones finished the regular season with 35 tackles (22 solo), including one sack, and one interception on six passes defended in 13 games.

Jones joined the Panthers last offseason after spending the first six years of his career with the division-rival Falcons. The veteran's production has dipped over the past couple campaigns, however, with his 2023 tackle total marking a career low. Jones will now return to the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.