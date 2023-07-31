Jones signed a one-year contract with Carolina on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones spent the first seven seasons of his career in Atlanta before joining Cleveland for the 2022 campaign. The 28-year-old saw a decreased workload with the Browns, partially due to a shoulder injury, but also because he spent a portion of the season in a reserve role, causing his total tackles on the season to fall to a career-low, 44. He'll now have the opportunity to earn a more significant role in the Panthers' linebacker corps.