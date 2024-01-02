Jones logged seven total tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss and 1.0 sack in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.

The veteran inside linebacker saw his third start of the year in Week 17 and he made the most of his opportunity, tallying the most stops he's had in a game all season. Jones has primarily served as a rotational inside linebacker for Carolina, recording 31 total tackles and four pass deflections in 12 appearances. He'll look to end the Panthers' season on a more positive note in Week 18 against the Buccaneers.