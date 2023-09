Jones was signed to the Panthers' active roster Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Jones will join Carolina ahead of their Week 3 road matchup with the Seahawks. The linebacker will help replace Shaq Thompson (lower leg) on the Panthers' defense after Thompson was placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the year with a fractured fibula Tuesday. Jones appeared in 11 games with the Browns last season, recording 44 tackles, including 2.5 sacks.