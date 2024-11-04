Richardson recorded 12 total tackles (eight solo) and defended one pass in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Saints.

The undrafted rookie from Texas A&M has really impressed in his first two starts in the NFL, racking up 23 total tackles and one pass defended. He played every defensive snap for Carolina in Week 9 after being on the field for all but one in Week 8, suggesting he may have secured the team's top strong safety position. While Nick Scott (hamstring) and Jordan Fuller (hamstring) have been sidelined these past two weeks, it'll be tough for Carolina to bench Richardson after his recent performances.