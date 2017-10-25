Panthers' Demetrious Cox: Placed on injured reserve
The Panthers placed Cox (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The team was forced to make the move in order to add another player to the roster. The 23-year-old had been sidelined with an ankle injury since Week 4. He will end his season with four solo tackles across four games.
