Panthers' Demetrious Cox: Ruled out for Sunday
Cox (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Cox earned his first defensive snaps (38) against the Patriots in Week 4, racking up four solo tackles. Regardless, he still lines up as the No. 4 defensive end for Carolina and shouldn't be seen as a long-term IDP option.
