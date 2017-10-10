Panthers' Demetrious Cox: Ruled out Thursday
Cox (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Eagles, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Cox was not able to practice Monday and Tuesday and will now miss his second straight contest as a result. Dezmen Southward, who was promoted to the active roster Friday, could see an increase in special team reps given Cox's absence.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...