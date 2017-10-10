Play

Cox (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Eagles, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Cox was not able to practice Monday and Tuesday and will now miss his second straight contest as a result. Dezmen Southward, who was promoted to the active roster Friday, could see an increase in special team reps given Cox's absence.

