Panthers' Demetrious Cox: Will not play Sunday
Cox (ankle) didn't practice Friday and won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Bears, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Cox is set to miss his third consecutive game, and the last time he played he racked up four solo tackles over 38 defensive snaps in New England. Expect Colin Jones and Jairus Byrd to continue to see an increase in snaps in Cox's absence.
