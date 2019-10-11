Daley is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Daley received the start at right guard in Week 5 and was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant. The Panthers can ill afford another absence on the offensive line with Greg Little (concussion) and Trai Turner (ankle) already ruled out.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...