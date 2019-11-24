Play

Daley (groin) will play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Daley missed last week's game with the groin issue, but as evidenced by this news, the injury has not lingered. The 2019 sixth-round pick is expected to draw the start at left tackle Sunday now that he's officially active.

