Daley (undisclosed) had to exit Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Daley has been active for Carolina's three most recent games after being beleaguered by an ankle injury and unable to suit up for game action over the first month and a half of the regular season. The 24-year-old started at left tackle against Kansas City with Russell Okung (calf) deemed inactive for the contest, but Greg Little will continue to take snaps as long as Daley is unavailable as the No. 2 option.