Panthers' Dennis Daley: Good to go Week 8
Daley (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at San Francisco, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 23-year-old began the week as a non-participant but practiced fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Daley started the last two games at right guard but should return to a reserve role with Trai Turner (ankle) also ready to play.
