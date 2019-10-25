Daley (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at San Francisco, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 23-year-old began the week as a non-participant but practiced fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Daley started the last two games at right guard but should return to a reserve role with Trai Turner (ankle) also ready to play.

