Daley (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Daley previously worked through a groin injury in October, so it's unclear if his current issue is a new development or something that's been lingering. If the rookie sixth-round pick were forced to miss any time, it would be a blow to Carolina's depth along the offensive line.

