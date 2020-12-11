site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Dennis Daley: Out Week 14
RotoWire Staff
Daley (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Daley continues to nurse a concussion he sustained Nov. 22 against the Lions. He'll need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for head injuries before being cleared to retake the field.
