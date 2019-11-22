Play

Daley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Daley sat out last week's loss to the Falcons due to the groin issue, but he may be able to return this week. The 23-year-old has appeared in eight games this season and has made four starts.

