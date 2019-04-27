Panthers' Dennis Daley: Stays in Carolina

The Panthers selected Daley in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 212th overall.

Daley is the second offensive linemen to be drafted by the Panthers this season, joining second-round pick Greg Little. The latter appears to poised for a starting gig, whereas Daley is expected to continue to develop as a potential swing tackle.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ