Panthers' Dennis Daley: Unlikely to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
at
1:45 pm ET 1 min read
Daley (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Daley has a sprained ankle and was unable to practice all week, so he's expected to miss a second straight contest. Michael Schofield started in his place in Week 2 and will likely operate at left guard again Sunday.
