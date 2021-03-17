The Panthers are signing Perryman to a two-year contract, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman lost his longstanding grip on the Chargers' middle linebacker job last season, but he should return to a starting role in Carolina. Even if that's the case, Perryman's history of health concerns makes it difficult to trust him too much for fantasy purposes. The 28-year-old failed to play a full 16-game slate even once across six seasons with the Chargers, and he's missed a combined 21 contests over the last four years.
