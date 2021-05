The Panthers selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 193rd overall.

Brown has clear weaknesses in terms of lateral agility, but when given the luxury of planting he proved capable of high-level play as a three-year starter at Alabama. Impressive explosiveness and technique allowed Brown to play out his final three collegiate seasons without allowing a single sack, but his falling to this sixth round is a clear indication that NFL teams have concerns about his play speed.