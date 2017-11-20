Panthers' Derek Anderson: Feeling under the weather
Anderson was held out of Monday's practice due to an illness, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Like Anderson, third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert was also absent from the practice due to an illness, leaving Cam Newton as the only healthy signal caller on the roster. The Panthers will likely quarantine both Anderson and Gilbert to avoid contaminating Newton or any other players, but head coach Ron Rivera is hopeful that at least one of the two quarterbacks will be healthy enough to dress for Sunday's game against the Jets.
