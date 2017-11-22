Panthers' Derek Anderson: Not on injury report
Anderson (illness) isn't on Wednesday's injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Anderson dealt with an illness earlier in the week but apparently is healthy ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. He'll continue serving as Cam Newton's backup.
More News
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Feeling under the weather•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Gets action in blowout•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Struggles in Tennessee•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Throws touchdown in preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Still backing up Newton•
-
Panthers' Derek Anderson: Starts two games•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...