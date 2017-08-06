Panthers' Derek Anderson: Still backing up Newton
Anderson is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the Panthers' unofficial depth chart for Wednesday's preseason game against Houston, ESPN's David Newton reports.
With Cam Newton (shoulder) presumably out, Anderson figures to get the start in what likely will be a brief appearance from the first-team offense. The Panthers didn't bring in any serious competition for the backup job this offseason, showing confidence in Anderson's ability to handle the role for a seventh straight year.
