Panthers' Derek Anderson: Struggles in Tennessee
Anderson played the whole first half in Saturday's preseason Week 2 loss to the Titans, but threw for just 88 yards with an interception while completing 7-of-12 passes.
Anderson's offense ran just five plays in his first three drives, sandwiching a three-and-out between a Devin Funchess fumble and an interception. He picked it up from there and ended up leading Carolina to 10 points in the second quarter thanks mostly to contributions from running back Christian McCaffrey. Anderson will be relegated back to a reserve role once Cam Newton (shoulder) returns to action.
