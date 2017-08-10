Panthers' Derek Anderson: Throws touchdown in preseason opener
Anderson completed four of five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans.
Anderson started while Cam Newton (shoulder) was sidelined for Carolina's first exhibition tilt, and the veteran proved why he's considered one of the more reliable backups league-wide. After putting the Panthers in field-goal range on his first drive, Anderson finished his night with a perfectly placed 23-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin on his second possession in charge. While Newton will obviously be the man once the regular season rolls around, the Panthers are in safe hands with Anderson when needed.
