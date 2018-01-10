Panthers' Derek Anderson: Wraps up 13th season
Anderson saw action in three games this season, completing two of eight attempts for 17 yards.
Anderson joined the Panthers in 2011, the same year they drafted Cam Newton first overall. A reliable backup to Newton since then, Anderson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Considering he'll be 35 years old once next season kicks off, Anderson should receive mild interest from teams looking for a second-stringer, should he decide to keep playing.
