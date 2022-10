The Panthers elevated Wright on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Laviska Shenault (hamstring) ruled out, Wright will get his first opportunity to make his season debut in Week 5. It's unclear how big of an offensive role the undrafted rookie will garner, but he did secure 48 passes for 789 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final campaign at Utah State.