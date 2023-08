Wright (knee) is likely going to be sidelined for Friday's game against the Giants, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

Wright has been sidelined since injuring his knee in Carolina's preseason opening contest. He is competing for an opportunity to provide depth at receiver on the Panthers' active roster this season, but likely on the outside looking in as of now. Thus, a return to health sooner than later will be beneficial for his chances.